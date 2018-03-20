True Pundit

Trump Just Cut Obama’s Record No. of Food Stamp Recipients by MILLIONS

The number of food stamp dependent Americans hit a six-year low in President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

This reflects an improving economy and falling unemployment, according to a U.S. Agriculture Department report.

An average of 42.2 million Americans participated in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program program in 2017, which is an 11 percent decrease from 2013, when a record number of people used food stamps, according to USDA.

“Federal spending for SNAP totaled $68.0 billion or 4 percent less than in the previous fiscal year,” USDA reported.

“This was also 15 percent less than the historical high of $79.9 billion set in FY 2013.”. – READ MORE

Previously, the number of people on food stamps grew for 12 years.
