TRUMP Just BlowTorched Romney & GOP Turncoats: “They are Human Scum”

Who has time for parsing words and boring DC diplomacy when you can just fire up the political blowtorch and toast “human scum” in your own party.

That is what President Trump just did.

Bravo, Mr. President.

Bravo.

Mitt Romney, Bill Kristol, John McCain loyalists and all your phony GOP pals, this one is for you:

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

Ouch.