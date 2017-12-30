Trump Just Abruptly Fired All 16 Members, Many Obama Appointees, on HIV/AIDS Council

President Donald Trump on Wednesday reportedly fired all remaining members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS via a letter delivered by FedEx.

Sources told the Washington Blade that members were likely fired to clear out appointees of President Barack Obama, even though their appointments had not yet expired.

“I can only speculate,” said Gabriel Maldonado, a remaining member of of the council. “Like any administration, they want their own people there. Many of us were Obama appointees. I was an Obama appointee and my term was continuing until 2018.”

The Obama administration cleared house of George W. Bush’s appointees much like Trump appears to be doing, Newsweek notes. – READ MORE

