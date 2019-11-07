Trump Jr Tweets Name Of Alleged Whistleblower, Leftists Explode. Here’s The Problem With Their Outrage.

Leftists falsely suggested on Wednesday that Donald Trump Jr. outed the alleged Ukraine whistleblower after the president’s eldest son tweeted out a link to a news article and included the headline in his tweet which stated the name of the alleged whistleblower.

Trump tweeted out a link to a Breitbart News article, writing, “Because of course he did!!!”

Trump also included in his tweet the headline of the article, which stated: “Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Worked Closely with Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer”

Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Worked Closely with Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer https://t.co/v5kDe0X62u — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2019



The assertion that Trump outed the whistleblower is false, as the Washington Examiner, Breitbart, and the Federalist all reported on the identity of the alleged whistleblower last week which was based off a report from RealClearInvestigations.

[email protected] endangered life of law-abiding US public servant.He did so both to divert attention from his dad's extortion of a foreign govt to enrich himself AND to intimidate civil servants into keeping quiet abt Trump corruption. But it won't work: they've lost their fear."