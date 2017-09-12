True Pundit

Trump Jr. Slams Michael Moore for Suggesting President Open Mar-a-Lago as Shelter During Irma

Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday castigated Michael Moore after the liberal filmmaker questioned whether President Donald Trump had opened up Mar-a-Lago as a shelter during Hurricane Irma.

“Has he opened up Mar-a-Lago as a shelter yet?” Moore tweeted on Friday, referring to Donald Trump, who has come under fire for his weekend trips to Mar-a-Lago since becoming president.

“It’s on an island on both the ocean & intercostal and in a mandatory evacuation zone… probably not the best idea, but you know, narrative!” Trump Jr. wrote.- READ MORE