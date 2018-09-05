Politics Security
Trump Jr. shares doctored Nike ad featuring President Trump instead of Colin Kaepernick
President Trump’s eldest son on Wednesday posted a doctored version of Nike’s new ad that featured his father in place of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
The caption, which is the same as the one on the original Kaepernick ad, reads: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
“There, fixed it for you,” Trump Jr. wrote, using the hashtag for Trump’s campaign slogan, “#maga.”
