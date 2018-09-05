Trump Jr. shares doctored Nike ad featuring President Trump instead of Colin Kaepernick

President Trump’s eldest son on Wednesday posted a doctored version of Nike’s new ad that featured his father in place of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The caption, which is the same as the one on the original Kaepernick ad, reads: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

“There, fixed it for you,” Trump Jr. wrote, using the hashtag for Trump’s campaign slogan, “#maga.”

View this post on Instagram There, fixed it for you. #maga A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Sep 5, 2018 at 3:24pm PDT

