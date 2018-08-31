Trump Jr. says he’d back a new conservative version of Facebook

Donald Trump Jr. said in a new interview that he would back a conservative version of Facebook.

“I’d love to do it. But what I prefer is, take one of the two Silicon Valley conservatives and let them start it,” Trump Jr. told Axios when asked if President Trump’s 2020 campaign might create such a platform. “And then I’d help promote the platform and be all over that.”

Trump Jr.’s comments come on the heels of a report from The New York Times that more than 100 Facebook employees are forming a group to challenge what the group’s founder, senior Facebook engineer Brian Amerige, terms the company’s “political monoculture.”

“We are a political monoculture that’s intolerant of different views. We claim to welcome all perspectives, but are quick to attack — often in mobs — anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology,” Amerige wrote in a post on the firm’s internal message board that was quickly taken down. – READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr. fired back at Chelsea Handler in a series of tweets Tuesday after the comedian suggested that the president’s eldest son would “flip” against his father in Robert Mueller’s federal investigation into the Trump campaign.

“I can’t wait for Donald Trump junior to flip on his father,” Ms. Handler tweeted to her more than 8 million followers Monday evening. “That’s going to be awesome.”

Mr. Trump Jr. shot back by telling Ms. Handler to stick to comedy.

I’d say stick to comedy but you weren’t funny enough to avoid cancellation of your Netflix show. Stay away from politics — no reason to suck at two things. https://t.co/TWaIdU0d71 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 28, 2018

Hey Chelsea, now that your show is canceled it’s not too late to make good on your promise. Really no excuse for you to stay anymore. Chelsea Handler Insists She'll Leave the U.S. if Donald Trump Becomes President https://t.co/ai6gb2Css7 via @thr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 28, 2018

Ms. Handler announced in October of last year that her Netflix show, “Chelsea,” was being canceled after two seasons. She explained it was her decision to end the show to focus more on political activism in fighting President Trump. – READ MORE