Trump Jr. Says CNN Covering For ‘Leftist Hack’ Carl Bernstein On Trump Tower Story

Donald Trump Jr. says CNN is covering for “leftist hack” Carl Bernstein, a former Washington Post reporter, over a Trump Tower story.

The July 27 story, written by Bernstein of Watergate fame, CNN staffer Jim Sciutto, a former official in the Barack Obama administration, and Marshall Cohen, claimed President Trump knew about a meeting in Trump Tower in which a Russian woman said she would deliver negative campaign research on Hillary Clinton.

Comical to watch @CNN covering for leftist hack @carlbernstein. He & Obama staffer @jimsciutto obviously got story wrong. CNN "stands by" it anyway, defending literal fake news. 3 "reporters" were fired for false CNN hit on @Scaramucci & this is FAR worse! https://t.co/KdgpXfGhgT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 27, 2018

Lanny Davis, a longtime Clinton confidante and now an attorney for Cohen, “is backing away from confident assertions he made that Cohen has information to share with investigators that shows Trump knew in 2016 of Russian efforts to undermine Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton,” The Washington Post reported.

Davis said in an interview this weekend that he “is no longer certain about claims he made to reporters on background and on the record in recent weeks about what Cohen knows about Trump’s awareness of the Russian efforts,” said the story.– READ MORE

Lanny Davis, the high-powered attorney of President Trump’s longtime “fixer”-turned-foe Michael Cohen, admitted Monday he was an anonymous source for a bombshell CNN story on the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting — after The Washington Post outed him as a source for its own story.

Davis told BuzzFeed News Monday night he regretted being the anonymous source as well as his subsequent denial. The CNN story, which cited multiple “sources,” claimed Cohen said President Trump knew in advance about the Trump Tower sit-down.

“I made a mistake,” Davis told BuzzFeed.

CNN, which has stood by its reporting, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Davis spent recent days walking back his bombshell assertions that his client could tell Special Counsel Robert Mueller that Trump had prior knowledge of the meeting with a Russian lawyer discussing potentially damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

Trump has denied knowledge all along, and fired back following CNN’s report last month.

“I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice!” Trump tweeted on July 27. – READ MORE