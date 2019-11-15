Trump Jr.’s ‘Triggered’ Debuts at Top of NYT Bestseller List

Donald Trump Jr.’s new book, “Triggered. How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” debuted Wednesday evening at the top of The New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list.

The book, which went on sale Nov. 5, beat out Elton John’s autobiography, a volume by Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton, “The Book of Gutsy Women,” one by Rachel Maddow about the oil and gas industry, and two separate books by Fox News personalities.

The book, described by the author as an expose of “all the tricks that the left uses to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square,” has gotten predictably mixed reviews, with some calling it “witty and eloquent” and others saying it reads as if he “mashed up all his tweets and everything he’s already said in public and put it in a book.”

Thanks Deplorables! You’re the best. Trump Jr’s ‘Triggered’ Debuts At #1 On NYT Best Sellers List – The Daily Caller https://t.co/fjSm7avQ7N — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 14, 2019

Trump Jr. has been on tour promoting the book since it appeared. His appearance on ABC’s “The View” last week turned into a shouting match between the president’s son and the hosts about everything from blackface and Mexican rapists to women’s genitalia and Gold Star families. – READ MORE