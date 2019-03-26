Trump Jr.: Obama, Bush ‘couldn’t have done’ what my father’s done for the American people (VIDEO)



President Trump‘s son, Donald Trump Jr., claimed Monday that former President Obama and former President George W. Bush “couldn’t have done” what his father has done for “the American people.”

“My father won. He was able to speak to the American people,” Trump Jr. said during an interview on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” referring to the 2016 election.

"He's been able to move the needle for them in a way that Barack Obamacouldn't come close to doing," he continued. "But by the way, it's not just a partisan issue. Bush couldn't have done it either."