Trump Jr. Nails Biden: ‘The Loch Ness Monster Of The Swamp,’ ‘He’s Been Lurking Around In There’ (VIDEO)

Donald Trump Jr. delivered one of the featured speeches during the Republican National Convention’s opening night on Monday where he compared and contrasted the vision that his father has for the country vs. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son began by highlighting the strong economic numbers that the administration secured before the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the world economy.

“And then courtesy of the Chinese Communist Party, the virus struck,” Trump Jr. said. “The President quickly took action and shut down travel from China. Joe Biden, and his Democrat allies, called my father a racist and a xenophobe for doing it. They put political correctness ahead of the safety and security of the American people.” – READ MORE

