Politics TV
Trump Jr.: Justice Department should investigate author of anonymous op-ed (VIDEO)
Donald Trump Jr. is joining the chorus of White House officials who are calling on the Justice Department to investigate the author of an anonymous New York Times op-ed critical of President Trump.
The president’s eldest son implied the author’s actions were criminal during an interview aired Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. says he believes the New York Times op-ed penned by an anonymous senior administration official was written by a “very low-level person" and that the Justice Department should investigate the author. https://t.co/NajV609FAp pic.twitter.com/Fz47qxWLt9
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 11, 2018
“Perhaps it’s a disgruntled person who’s been thrown out because they didn’t deliver on what they were supposed to do,” he said. – READ MORE
Donald Trump Jr. is joining the chorus of White House officials who are calling on the Justice Department to investigate the author of an anonymous New York Times op-ed critical of President Trump.