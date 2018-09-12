Trump Jr.: Justice Department should investigate author of anonymous op-ed (VIDEO)

Donald Trump Jr. is joining the chorus of White House officials who are calling on the Justice Department to investigate the author of an anonymous New York Times op-ed critical of President Trump.

The president’s eldest son implied the author’s actions were criminal during an interview aired Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. says he believes the New York Times op-ed penned by an anonymous senior administration official was written by a “very low-level person" and that the Justice Department should investigate the author. https://t.co/NajV609FAp pic.twitter.com/Fz47qxWLt9 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 11, 2018

“Perhaps it’s a disgruntled person who’s been thrown out because they didn’t deliver on what they were supposed to do,” he said. – READ MORE