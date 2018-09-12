    True Pundit

    Politics TV

    Trump Jr.: Justice Department should investigate author of anonymous op-ed (VIDEO)

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Donald Trump Jr. is joining the chorus of White House officials who are calling on the Justice Department to investigate the author of an anonymous New York Times op-ed critical of President Trump.

    The president’s eldest son implied the author’s actions were criminal during an interview aired Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

    “Perhaps it’s a disgruntled person who’s been thrown out because they didn’t deliver on what they were supposed to do,” he said. – READ MORE

     

    Trump Jr.: Justice Department should investigate author of anonymous op-ed
    Trump Jr.: Justice Department should investigate author of anonymous op-ed

    Donald Trump Jr. is joining the chorus of White House officials who are calling on the Justice Department to investigate the author of an anonymous New York Times op-ed critical of President Trump. 

    TheHill TheHill
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: