Trump Jr. Furious at Zuckerberg After Instagram Account Warns Viewers of Harmful or Deadly Content

On Friday, Donald Trump Jr. shared a video of something bizarre: An ominous warning to users about “harm and death” that appears when they search for his name on Instagram.

“After noticing a massive loss of followers in the past few weeks, President Trump’s oldest son claimed to have discovered a warning message issued to Instagram users and expressed his outrage in a post to the platform Friday night,” explained The Washington Examiner.

“REALLY?!?! Are you fricken kidding me? @zuck this is insane,” Trump Jr., wrote, tagging Mark Zuckerberg in the post. Instagram is owned by Facebook.

“I get that my 3 year old Chloe can be pretty aggressive as are a few of my humorous memes, but this is ridiculous. If this account ‘could cause harm and even lead to death’ we have serious problems,” he continued, pointing out that his Instagram is family-friendly.

The video shared by the president’s son appears to show a warning message when somebody searches for “donaldtrumpjr” and then clicks on one of the popular “hashtags” of his name. – READ MORE

