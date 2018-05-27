Politics Technology
Trump Jr. Furious at Zuckerberg After Instagram Account Warns Viewers of Harmful or Deadly Content
On Friday, Donald Trump Jr. shared a video of something bizarre: An ominous warning to users about “harm and death” that appears when they search for his name on Instagram.
“After noticing a massive loss of followers in the past few weeks, President Trump’s oldest son claimed to have discovered a warning message issued to Instagram users and expressed his outrage in a post to the platform Friday night,” explained The Washington Examiner.
Honestly it’s time for me to put this out there. For weeks I’ve been watching my #instagram analytics and noticed a crazy drop off in new followers. I used to average around 10,000 + new followers a week and then it just dropped off. See screenshot from last week where despite over 7,000,000 impressions THAT WEEK I added 0 new followers. Also see video and pic where a friend searching MY NAME got a message warning that “Posts with words or tags you’re searching for often encourage behavior that can cause harm and even lead to death”… REALLY?!?! Are you fricken kidding me? @zuck this is insane. I get that my 3 year old Chloe can be pretty aggressive as are a few of my humorous memes, but this is ridiculous. If this account “could cause harm and even lead to death” we have serious problems. The #shadowban nonsense and the hysteria RE any conservative thought has to stop. #enough #mastersoftheuniverse #censorship
“REALLY?!?! Are you fricken kidding me? @zuck this is insane,” Trump Jr., wrote, tagging Mark Zuckerberg in the post. Instagram is owned by Facebook.
“I get that my 3 year old Chloe can be pretty aggressive as are a few of my humorous memes, but this is ridiculous. If this account ‘could cause harm and even lead to death’ we have serious problems,” he continued, pointing out that his Instagram is family-friendly.
The video shared by the president’s son appears to show a warning message when somebody searches for “donaldtrumpjr” and then clicks on one of the popular “hashtags” of his name. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Social media platforms like Instagram claim to be unbiased, but videos like this raise serious questions...