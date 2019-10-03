Trump Jr: ‘Adam Schiff Is Basically the Jussie Smollett of Congress on Steroids’ (VIDEO)

During an appearance Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” first son Donald Trump, Jr. criticized House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his handling of the early stages of the impeachment inquiry into his father, President Donald Trump.

Trump said had he “lied” as Schiff had, he would have wound up in jail for perjury.

“If I lied, even a little bit in front of those guys like Adam Schiff has lied to the American people, and in front of Congress the other day, they’d throw me in jail for perjury,” he said. “He’s done it over and over. He’s probably the person that magically leaked my emails and edited them, which was the big CNN bombshell which made it seem like I got the WikiLeaks stuff a week before as opposed to a week after.” – READ MORE