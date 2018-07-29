Trump joked that he ‘could have had Tom Brady’ as a son-in-law

President Trump has previously joked that he “could have had Tom Brady” as a son-in-law, according to a new report examining the influence of his adult children.

“Instead, I got Jared Kushner,” Trump said, according to a New York Times report published Saturday. The report, which cites five sources who heard the president, said that Trump has repeatedly told the joke.

The president’s reported aside about Brady was included in a sweeping Times profile of Kushner and his wife, Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who have been a mainstay of the administration despite ranging criticism.

"At one point, Donald wanted her to date Tom Brady, the quarterback," she wrote. "He said, 'You have to meet him!' But Ivanka wasn't into it."

Anthony Scaramucci is back at it again, and this time it involves Tom Brady’s love life.

He went on TMZ Live to talk football, porn scandals, and O.J. Simpson. You know, just guy stuff. On the topic of football, Scaramucci spoke more specifically about Tom Brady and why he didn’t visit the White House after winning the Superbowl last year.

“I just think that [Gisele] is possessive of him and they probably have a great relationship and she probably didn’t want him there.”

When TMZ’s Harvey Levin pressed The Mooch on why exactly Gisele didn’t want the GOAT there, he shrugged, saying “I don’t know, maybe there was a relationship there between him and Ivanka at some point.”



