Trump Job Approval Jumps to 53% – Seven Points Higher Than Obama

President Trump’s job approval ratings currently sits at a robust 53 percent, a full seven points higher than Barack Obama at this same point his presidency.

On April 9, 2011, a little over two years into his first term, 46 percent of those polled by Rasmussen approved of the job Obama was doing, compared to 53 percent who disapproved. That put Barry upside down by seven points.

On the issue of strongly approve and strongly disapprove, Obama was upside down by a whopping 17 points, with only 21 percent strongly approving of the job he’s doing while 38 percent strongly disapproved.

On April 9, 2019, a little over two years into his presidency, 53 percent of those polled by Rasmussen approve of the job Trump is doing, while only 45 percent disapprove. That puts Trump eight points to the good. – READ MORE

