Trump: Ivanka would be ‘incredible’ at UN if not for accusations of nepotism

President Trump said Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump would be “dynamite” as an ambassador to the United Nations, but conceded that he would be accused of nepotism if he appointed her to replace outgoing Ambassador Nikki Haley.

President Trump: "Ivanka would be dynamite… [But] you’d be accused of nepotism even though I’m not sure there’s anybody more competent in the world." https://t.co/6xr6uRRBII pic.twitter.com/bxo0JIZkgt — The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2018

“I want to tell you, the people… know that Ivanka would be dynamite. But, you know, I’d then be accused of nepotism, if you can believe it,” Trump told reporters as he prepared to depart the White House for a campaign rally in Iowa.

“I think Ivanka would be incredible,” he continued. “You’d be accused of nepotism, even though I’m not sure there’s anybody more competent in the world.” – READ MORE

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell is reportedly one of the favorites to replace United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley after she announced on Tuesday that she will be leaving her position at the end of the year.

A source familiar with the matter told the Washington Examiner that Grenell as a candidate is a “family favorite” to watch out for as talks begin on who will replace Haley.

Haley, who reportedly discussed her resignation with the White House last week, only told her staff this morning about her intentions to resign.

“Grenell spent eight years serving as a U.S. spokesman and political appointee to the U.N., making him the longest serving appointee at the U.N. in history,” the Examiner noted, adding that “another factor that could put Grenell’s name toward the top of the Haley replacement list is the fact that he has a close relationship with national security adviser John Bolton.” – READ MORE