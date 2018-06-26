True Pundit

Politics

Trump Issues Threat to ‘Low IQ’ Waters: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For Max!’

Posted on by
Share:

In a tweet posted the morning after Waters made her controversial remarks, the president said that Waters is a “low IQ person” who had become the “Face of the Democrat Party.”

Waters made her remarks during a speech at an immigration rally in Los Angeles on Sunday, amid the controversy over news that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant on Friday night.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted Monday.

“She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump Issues Threat to 'Low IQ' Waters: 'Be Careful What You Wish For Max!'
Trump Issues Threat to 'Low IQ' Waters: 'Be Careful What You Wish For Max!'

'She just called for harm to supporters...'

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: