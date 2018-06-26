Trump Issues Threat to ‘Low IQ’ Waters: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For Max!’

In a tweet posted the morning after Waters made her controversial remarks, the president said that Waters is a “low IQ person” who had become the “Face of the Democrat Party.”

Waters made her remarks during a speech at an immigration rally in Los Angeles on Sunday, amid the controversy over news that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant on Friday night.

Maxine Waters calls for attacks on Trump administration: "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere." pic.twitter.com/jMV7wk48wM — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2018

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted Monday.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

“She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1