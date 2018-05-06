Trump Issues Special Invitation to Colin Kaepernick and Kanye West

The 16-month roller coaster of the Trump presidency — an experience in controlled chaos that swings from aching suspense to thrilling surprises — took another corkscrew twist this week when outspoken Trump supporter and influential clergyman Darrell Scott dropped an unexpected announcement about White House outreach to one of its harshest critics.

The spark came Friday, when People magazine published an interview with Scott that signaled Trump is willing to meet with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kaepernick and other emissaries from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

“He is 100 percent for it,” Scott told People. “He was very enthusiastic about it.”

The magazine reported that Scott, co-founder of the non-denominational New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, spoke with Trump privately in the Oval Office on Thursday after a National Day of Prayer ceremony on the White House grounds.

On Thursday, Politico also reported that Scott was working with Trump lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to host multiple summits on race issues at the White House.

Scott said those invited would include rapper entrepreneur Kanye West, who has made a splash of headlines lately with his support for Trump, as well former Cleveland Brown and NFL legend Jim Brown. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1