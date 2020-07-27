Trump Issues Executive Orders To Slash Insulin, EpiPen Prices; End ‘Global Freeloading’

President Donald Trump signed four executive orders on Friday designed to significantly lower prescription drug prices for Americans, including insulin and epinephrine.

The directives to the secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) will “nd a shadowy system of kickbacks by middlemen that lurks behind the high out-of-pocket costs many Americans face at the pharmacy counter,” the department announced Friday, and said they will provide Americans more options on purchasing the drugs.

During the signing ceremony on Friday, the president said that the high price of insulin and EpiPens have cut off low-income people in “desperate” need of the treatments.

“The four orders I’m signing today will be on the prescription drug market in terms of pricing and everything else to make these medications affordable and accessible for all Americans,” said Trump, surrounded by health care professionals. “The first order will require federal community health centers to pass the giant discounts they received from drug companies on insulin and EpiPens directly to their patients. You know insulin became so expensive people weren’t able to use it. They desperately needed it.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --