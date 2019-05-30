Trump Isn’t Worried as Dems Ramp Up Impeachment Talks After Mueller’s Remarks: ‘Whole Thing Is a Scam’

Prominent Democrats have used the special counsel’s public comments on Wednesday, which formally concluded his Russia probe, as means to press forward with impeachment.

Mueller’s comments only ramped up the calls for impeachment by Democrats, which has the president making a scorching response.

“I don’t see how they can because they’re possibly allowed — although I can’t imagine the courts allowing it,” Trump said, adding that impeachment is a “dirty, filthy, disgusting word.”

“It had nothing to do with me so I don’t think so because there was no crime,” he continued. “[…] There was no high crime and there was no misdemeanor? So how do you impeach based on that? And it came out that there was nothing to do with Russia.”

The president continued to torch the Russia probe as a “scam” and nothing but “giant presidential harassment.”

"And honestly, I hope it goes down as one of my greatest achievements because I have exposed corruption like nobody knew existed," Trump said.