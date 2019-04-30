Trump Is Worried About Biden In The Rust Belt States, Says NYT’s Maggie Haberman

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman claimed President Donald Trump is worried about former Vice President Joe Biden’s appeal in the rust belt states ahead of the 2020 election.

CNN “New Day” host John Berman said Trump seems “fixated” on Biden and asked Haberman if his critiques of the former vice president would backfire.

“Some are happy and some are encouraging . And I think others think this is not the way you handle a new entrant into a massively crowded Democratic primary field, when the party is figuring out who they want for their nominee and how they want to challenge the president,” Haberman said Tuesday.

“Donald Trump believes he can brand anyone. He’s watching the coverage. He’s getting frustrated. He thinks that what this race really needs right now is him shaping it,” she continued.

Haberman said Trump’s actions are boosting Biden’s campaign and making the contest into a “one-on-one” race. She also claimed Trump believes Biden’s message may resonate with the white working class voters who won him the election in 2016.

“What he’s doing is elevating Joe Biden and basically turning this into a one-on-one race between himself and Joe Biden, 18 months ahead of time,” she said.

“It’s also the fact that he thinks that Biden can play to the white working class voters who elected him the last time … Remember, we’re talking about a couple of tens of thousands of votes across three states, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania. That is what gave him the presidency. He is eyeing those constituencies very carefully. Joe Biden came out of this very clearly, out of the gate with his campaign. He is going to make an appeal for working class voters.”

