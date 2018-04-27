Trump Is Proud Of Kanye West For ‘Sticking To His Guns’

The bromance between President Trump and Kanye West just keeps on bromancing. After issuing several tweets thanking the famous rapper for his support, the President told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that he is proud of Kanye West for “sticking to his guns.”

Earlier this week, Kanye West broke the internet when he tweeted his support for black conservative commentator Candace Owens, saying he appreciated the way she challenged black thinking. If that didn’t drive the Left crazy enough, he later stated his “love” for Trump and posted photos of himself in MAGA swag. Throughout all of that, Kanye never backed down, even in the face of people calling him a psychopath.

“There are others, there are plenty of others, sticking to their guns, coming out saying it,” Trump told “Fox & Friends.” “People do that, they become much more popular.”

As to why West decided to “come out” of the Trump closet, the president feels that perhaps it stemmed from the historic low unemployment for black people.- READ MORE

