Trump Is Optimistic Ahead Of Tariff Talks With Chinese Leaders In The Oval Office

President Donald Trump seemed optimistic ahead of an Oval Office meeting with Chinese officials for tariff negotiations ahead of a March 1 deadline in a flurry of tweets Thursday.

“Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides,” he wrote on Twitter Thursday. “China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal. They are correct. … No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points.”

He added: “China’s representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table. All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved. Tariffs on China increase to 25% on March 1st, so all working hard to complete by that date!”