Trump Is Done with Mueller: ‘Not Answering Any More Questions from These People’

President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, reiterated that President Trump is done with special counsel Robert Mueller and won’t provide any additional written answers, speculating that the Russia probe will end soon.

“I think I announced about 10 days ago ‘over my dead body’ and I’m not dead yet,” Giuliani said Thursday after being asked on Hill TV whether Trump would give any more answers in writing.

“[President Trump’s] not answering any more questions from these people — they are outrageous activity … We did enough,” he added.

Giuliani was referring to his comments on “Fox News Sunday” earlier this month in which he dismissed any possibility of an in-person interview by the president with the special counsel.

“Yeah, good luck, good luck … Over my dead body, but, you know, I could be dead,” he said during the interview.- READ MORE