Trump Is Committed to Action: DOJ Has Arrested Over 100 Anarchists for Rioting, Destruction

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced that the DOJ and FBI have hundreds of live cases holding “anarchists” and rogue actors accountable for the looting, vandalism, and arson across America that have destroyed black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments. At least 20 Americans, most of them black, have died in the riots.

“Law and order are the building blocks to the American dream, but if anarchy prevails, this dream comes crumbling down. Anarchy in our streets is unacceptable and anger is not enough. You have a president committed to action,” McEnany said in a press conference.

The press secretary announced that the Department of Justice (DOJ) “has arrested over 100 anarchists for rioting and destruction on federal property. The DOJ has also charged four men in federal court for attempting to tear down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square.”

Meanwhile, “the FBI has over 200 open domestic terrorism investigations ongoing. Barr has created a task force on violent anti-government extremists led by the U.S. Attorney’s office in New Jersey and the U.S. Attorney’s office in Northern Texas. With 200 Trump-appointed judges confirmed, the rule of law will be upheld.” – READ MORE

