Trump Is Back from Iraq: ‘We Have Incredible People Representing Our Country’

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived back in the United States early Thursday after making a surprise trip to Iraq to visit American forces stationed in the war zone.

After leaving Iraq, the president’s plane stopped at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany to refuel, giving him a second opportunity to visit U.S. troops overseas.

Air Force One touched down at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland around 5:15 a.m.

Just returned from visiting our troops in Iraq and Germany. One thing is certain, we have incredible people representing our Country – people that know how to win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

During his visit to Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq, where he thanked the troops and met with senior military leaders, Trump defended his recent announcement to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

The planned withdrawal comes as the U.S. military has eliminated territory controlled by the Islamic State terror group in Syria and Iraq.