Trump: Iran Will Pay ‘Very BIG PRICE’ for Embassy Attack; ‘This Is Not a Warning, It Is a Threat’

Share:

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that Iran will pay a “very big price” after pro-Tehran forces attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad remained locked down Tuesday after hundreds of Iraqi protesters who attempted to storm the compound failed to gain entry, U.S. officials said.

An embassy spokesman told CNN the embassy personnel were secure following an assault by protesters who were angered by a series of deadly American airstrikes carried out Sunday against an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia group in Iraq and Syria. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.