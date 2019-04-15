Trump: ‘INVESTIGATE THE INVESTIGATORS!’

With the Mueller report due out this week, President Trump is doubling down on his criticism of the special counsel’s probe into alleged campaign collusion with Russia and blasting Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and “dirty cops.” Daily Wire TVPlay Video

Attorney General William Barr said last Wednesday that Robert Mueller’s report would be redacted by Justice Department officials and released “within a week.” In an effort to get ahead of what will surely be a feeding frenzy for the mainstream media, Trump on Monday demanded that someone “investigate the investigators.”

“Mueller, and the A.G. based on Mueller findings (and great intelligence), have already ruled No Collusion, No Obstruction. These were crimes committed by Crooked Hillary, the DNC, Dirty Cops and others! INVESTIGATE THE INVESTIGATORS!” Trump wrote on Twitter in an early morning post.

Trump also ripped the U.S. intelligence community, saying: "THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN (We will never forget)!"