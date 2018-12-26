Trump intensifies attack on Fed: ‘They’re raising interest rates too fast’

President Trump again took aim the Federal Reserve for its interest rate hike last week — but said he had overall confidence in the U.S. economy.

“They’re raising interest rates too fast because they think the economy is so good. But I think that they will get it pretty soon,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Trump said “we’ll see” when asked if he has confidence in Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whom he appointed and has repeatedly criticized.

Early Monday, Trump said on Twitter: “The only problem our economy has is the Fed.”

Monday was the worst Christmas Eve trading day for the New York Stock Exchange ever, and U.S. stocks have dropped sharply throughout December.