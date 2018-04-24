Trump Instructs Department of Homeland Security to Block Immigrant Caravans From Crossing Border

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has directed the Department of Homeland Security to halt a “caravan” of migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border.

“Despite the Democrat inspired laws on Sanctuary Cities and the Border being so bad and one sided, I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country. It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump added in a follow-up tweet that he may include hardened immigration policy into ongoing North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations with Mexico.

“Mexico, whose laws on immigration are very tough, must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S. We may make this a condition of the new NAFTA Agreement. Our Country cannot accept what is happening! Also, we must get Wall funding fast,” Trump added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1