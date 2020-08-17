Trump indicates election won’t be ‘fair’ if universal mail-in voting allowed

President Trump, in a Monday morning interview with “Fox & Friends,” said the U.S. is “never going to have a fair” presidential election if universal mail-in voting is widely allowed.

Trump reacted to media pundits who discussed the possibility that he may refuse to leave office if he didn’t accept the result of the presidential election. Trump warned the election may be tainted by fraud stemming from mail-in voting.

“I have to tell you, that if you go with this universal mail-in … tens of millions of ballots being sent to everybody and their dogs, dogs are getting them okay, people that have been dead for 25 years are getting them, you have to see what’s happening. Then you’re never going to have a fair election,” Trump said. He later added that if universal mail-in voting were allowed to go forward, it would be “the greatest scam of all time.”

Trump did, however, say that he supported absentee ballots that required a voter to request a ballot and additional in-person voting options.

“Absentee ballots like in Florida, those are great things. you send for it. you ask for it. They send it to you, you send it back with your vote. Those are great,” Trump said.

“We voted during many crises,” Trump said of past American elections, while also decrying some of the recent mail-in voting fiascos.

Fewer than 10 states are conducting universal mail-in voting, in which ballots are sent to every registered voter. Other states are taking other measures, including sending absentee ballot applications to every voter. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --