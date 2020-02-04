Trump, in Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, predicts fall of Pelosi: ‘Radical left is gonna take over’

In an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show, President Trump confirmed that the State of the Union address would go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday — just a day before the Senate is set to overwhelmingly acquit him after a months-long impeachment process.

“I think she’s a very confused, very nervous woman,” Trump said, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, who reluctantly announced impeachment proceedings last year after months of resisting the progressive wing of her party.

“I don’t think she wanted to do this,” Trump continued. “I think she really knew what was going to happen, and her worst nightmare has happened. I don’t think she’s gonna be there too long, either. I think that the radical left — and she’s sorta radical left too, by the way — but I think the radical left is gonna take over.”

The president cited the personal cost of the multiple investigations that have taken place during his administration, saying the media is deliberately ignoring historic economic numbers and “the good stuff” to focus on invented scandals.

“Well, it’s been very unfair. From the day I won … from the day I came down from the escalator. … it probably started from there. It’s been a very, very unfair process,” Trump said. “The Mueller Report, Russia, Russia, Russia, as you say, which was total nonsense — it was all nonsense, the whole thing. It was very unfair, and mostly it was unfair to my family. I mean, my family suffered because of all this. And many other families suffered also.” – READ MORE