Trump: Imran Awan Sentencing Was Travesty; Corrupt ‘FBI & DOJ Were Smiling, Laughing’ with Awan in Court — Got Off because He was a DEM (Video)

President Trump said Tuesday morning that Imran Awn got a better deal from the corrupt Justice Department than even Michael Cohen.

Trump lashed out at Jeff Sessions, the FBI and Justice Department for making a mockery of the Awan case.

Trump said Awan swiped computer Intel and walked away without any prison time.

“Double standard? I mean he was worse than anybody …” Trump said. “He’s a Democrat. He got nothing.

The reason he got nothing is because the Dems are very strong in the Justice Department. I put in an attorney general who never took control of the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions.

Never took control of the Justice Department and it is sort of an incredible thing.”

