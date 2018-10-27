Trump imposes sanctions on Hezbollah, says his administration has ‘done a big number’ on Iran

President Trump on Thursday imposed major new sanctions on the Islamist terrorist group Hezbollah, as his administration continues its all-out economic squeeze on the Iranian regime that backs it.

After a speech punctuated by raucous applause, Trump signed the Hizballah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act (HIPAA) of 2018 into law on the 35th anniversary of Hezbollah’s 1983 truck bombing of the barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, which killed 241 U.S. service members and 58 French peacekeepers.

“It was the single deadliest day for the Marines since Iwo Jima,” Trump said in a ceremony at the East Room of the White House. “The attack was carried out by Hezbollah, which Iran was instrumental in founding earlier to advance its radical agenda and remains its main patron today. And we’re doing a big number on Iran today, in case you haven’t noticed.”

The military members and veterans in attendance, whom Trump called “spirited” at the beginning of his remarks, burst into whistling and applause. He was joined by Defense Secretary James Mattis, Chief of Staff John Kelly and survivors of the 1983 attack

In August, the Trump administration restored sanctions against Iran that had been suspended under former President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal. Trump has long characterized that deal as an ineffective giveaway that allowed Iran to finance terrorism without actually checking its nuclear ambitions. – READ MORE