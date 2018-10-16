Trump ‘immediately’ sending Pompeo to meet with Saudi king over missing activist

President Trump said Monday he is “immediately” sending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia to meet with King Salman to discuss the disappearance of Saudi activist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened ‘to our Saudi Arabian citizen.’ He said that they are working closely with Turkey to find answer. I am immediately sending our Secretary of State to meet with King!” Trump tweeted Monday morning.

Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened “to our Saudi Arabian citizen.” He said that they are working closely with Turkey to find answer. I am immediately sending our Secretary of State to meet with King! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2018

Speaking to reporters before leaving Washington to tour hurricane damage in Florida, Trump vowed, “We are going to leave nothing uncovered.”

But he also noted the Saudi king strongly denied knowledge, while suggesting the possibility of outside involvement. – READ MORE