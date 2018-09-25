Trump: I’m not worried about Cohen cooperating because ‘I’m an honest guy’

President Trump said that he’s not worried about his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleading guilty to federal crimes, including campaign finance law violations.

“I’m not, because I’m an honest guy,” Trump said in an interview on “Geraldo in Cleveland” on WTAM radio that is set to air on Monday, according to The New York Times.

“And that stuff is unrelated to me. And that was — Michael did that stuff. And Michael, I mean, you know, you know I have many, many lawyers. I have very big law firms I have that do my work.”

Trump added that he was unsure if Cohen could tell authorities anything that could be potentially problematic for the president.

"I don't know anything because, I'll be honest, I do everything straight," Trump said. "I do everything straight."

President Trump‘s former personal attorney Michael Cohen accepts that will not receive a presidential pardon and will need to serve jail time after pleading guilty to bank and tax fraud last week.

“He’s very resigned to doing the time. He’s resigned to the fact that he’s going to go to jail for some time,” a source familiar with Cohen’s thinking told CNN in a report published Wednesday.

Cohen pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud as well as campaign violations in which he implicated the president without naming him directly. It is seen as unlikely that Cohen might receive a pardon, with Trump publicly criticizing him.

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” Trump tweeted last week.

The source told CNN that Cohen has been worn down by the investigation and grew reluctant to protect Trump.