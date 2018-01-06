Trump: I’m not under investigation, but ‘maybe Hillary is’

President Trump said on Saturday he was not under investigation for collusion with Russia, but added that his former political opponent Hillary Clinton could be, amid reports the FBI is probing the Clinton Foundation.

“Just so you understand, there’s been no collusion. There’s been no crime. And in theory, everybody tells me I’m not under investigation. Maybe Hillary is, I don’t know, but I’m not,” the president said addressing reporters at Camp David.

The president also claimed there was collusion between Clinton, the DNC, and the Russians.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has continued to probe the president and those around him as part of the federal investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian election meddling.

