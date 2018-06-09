Trump: I’m Not Going to Invite Either NBA Finals Team to the White House

A reporter asked Trump about recent remarks made by both Lebron James and Stephen Curry, who both said their teams would not go to the White House if their teams won the NBA championship.

“I didn’t invite them. No, I didn’t invite Lebron James and I didn’t invite Steph Curry. We’re not going to invite either team. But we have other teams that are coming,” Trump said. “You know, if you look, we had Alabama, national champion. We had Clemson, national champion. We had the New England Patriots. We had the Pittsburgh Penguins last year.”

Trump then indicated that the Washington Capitals who won the Stanley Cup on Thursday would be invited to the White House.

“You know, my attitude: If they want to be here, it’s the greatest place on Earth, I’m here. If they don’t want to be here, I don’t want them,” Trump said. – READ MORE

