True Pundit

Politics Sports TV

Trump: If You’re Kneeling for the Anthem, Maybe You Shouldn’t be in America (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump, in an interview with “Fox & Friend’s” Brian Kilmeade that aired Thursday, said if NFL players don’t want to stand for the national anthem, maybe they “shouldn’t be in the country.”

The NFL announced on Wednesday that it would no longer tolerate public protests during the pre-game playing of the national anthem. Instead the league would waive the requirement that players go onto the field for the anthem, and players could choose not to come out. –  READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump: If You’re Kneeling for the Anthem, Maybe You Shouldn’t be in America
Trump: If You’re Kneeling for the Anthem, Maybe You Shouldn’t be in America

The president told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade that the NFL made some progress with their rule changes, but more can be done.

ntknetwork.com ntknetwork.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: