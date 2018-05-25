Trump: If You’re Kneeling for the Anthem, Maybe You Shouldn’t be in America (VIDEO)

President Trump, in an interview with “Fox & Friend’s” Brian Kilmeade that aired Thursday, said if NFL players don’t want to stand for the national anthem, maybe they “shouldn’t be in the country.”

The NFL announced on Wednesday that it would no longer tolerate public protests during the pre-game playing of the national anthem. Instead the league would waive the requirement that players go onto the field for the anthem, and players could choose not to come out. – READ MORE

