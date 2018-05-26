Politics TV
Trump: If You Don’t Take Care of Our Vets, You’re Fired! (VIDEO)
President Trump, in his commencement address to the U.S. Naval Academy on Friday, promised that the Department of Veterans Affairs would take care of veterans in the future. If employees didn’t live up to his standards, Trump said he would tell them, “You’re fired!”
“We passed VA accountability. Everybody said it couldn’t be done,” he said. “If you didn’t do a good job, you couldn’t get fired. Now, you don’t do a good job, you don’t take care of our vets, they look at you right in the eye and they say, ‘Jim, you’re fired!’” – READ MORE
In a speech to the U.S. Naval Academy's commencement, the president told the midshipmen that the VA will take care of them in the future.
