Trump: If Dems win in 2018 midterms, they’ll impeach me

President Trump said Saturday that Republicans need to maintain the House majority, otherwise he could face impeachment from Democrats.

“We have to keep the House because if we listen to Maxine Waters, she’s going around saying ‘We will impeach him,’ ” Trump said at a Michigan rally.

President @realDonaldTrump: "We have to keep the House, because if you listen to @MaxineWaters, she goes around saying, 'We will impeach him, we will impeach him.'" pic.twitter.com/OQHcME4i16 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2018

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) often calls for Trump to resign or face impeachment.

Last week at the Time 100 gala in New York, Waters urged Trump to “please resign.”- READ MORE

