True Pundit

Politics

Trump: If Dems win in 2018 midterms, they’ll impeach me

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump said Saturday that Republicans need to maintain the House majority, otherwise he could face impeachment from Democrats.

“We have to keep the House because if we listen to Maxine Waters, she’s going around saying ‘We will impeach him,’ ” Trump said at a Michigan rally.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) often calls for Trump to resign or face impeachment.

Last week at the Time 100 gala in New York, Waters urged Trump to “please resign.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump: If Dems win in 2018 midterms, they'll impeach me
Trump: If Dems win in 2018 midterms, they'll impeach me

President Trump said Saturday that Republicans need to maintain the House majority, otherwise he could face impeachment from Democrats.

TheHill TheHill

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: