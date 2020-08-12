Trump: If Biden Can Stand Up And Breathe, Media Will Say It’s ‘One Of The Greatest Debate Performances In History’

On Tuesday, radio host Hugh Hewitt conducted an interview with President Trump and asked him about prospective debates with former Vice President Joe Biden. “You know the way it is, the fake news,” Trump said. “If he stands up, and if he is able to breathe, and if he’s able to walk off the platform, they’ll say it was one of the greatest debate performances in history.”

Hewitt prompted Trump by asserting, “The expectations of the vice president are being lowered by the hour. I think if he just stands up for an hour, that will lead the media to declare him a winner. I appreciate that you nominated me to be a moderator. I don’t think the debate commission will give you anyone remotely close to being as tough on Biden as they are on you. Do you think they’re lowering expectations for Joe Biden for the debates?”

Trump answered, “Well, I’m not lowering expectations. Everyone else is. I’m not. I don’t do that. Look, whoever shows up, I watched him with Bernie Sanders, and he did okay. I wouldn’t say he was Winston Churchill.”

“Yes, he did,” the host replied.

"But he got through," Trump continued. "But you know the way it is, the fake news. If he stands up, and if he is able to breathe, and if he's able to walk off the platform, they'll say it was one of the greatest debate performances in history. These, the fake news is corrupt, and it's a disgrace. "

