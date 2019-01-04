TRUMP: If A Wall Is Immoral, How Come The Vatican’s Got A Big One?

Democrats claim, for some reason, that building a wall — or a fence, or a barrier, or whatever — on the U.S.-Mexico border is somehow immoral. While the United States admits millions of immigrants every year through a careful vetting process, to Democrats, any foreigner should be able to simply walk into America at any time.

Democrats also conflate the two when bashing Republicans. They decry the GOP for “anti-immigration” policies when, in fact, the party embraces legal immigration while opposing illegal entry into the country.

But President Trump on Wednesday mocked the notion that a border wall is immoral by citing the Vatican.

“When they say the wall’s immoral, well then you got to do something about the Vatican, because the Vatican has the biggest wall of them all,” Trump said during remarks at a meeting with his Cabinet members in the White House.

The Vatican — the world’s smallest sovereign state — is surrounded by 40-foot stone walls that were first built in 852 on the orders of Pope Leo IV. In the 1640s, Pope Paul III expanded the fortifications and added additional defenses.

Trump went on, saying, “Look at all of the countries that have walls. And they work 100 percent. It’s never going to change. A wall is a wall. The other is just — I mean, we can have all the drones flying over the people last night as they tried to rush the border. The only thing that stopped them was the wall. If we have drones up there, it’s wonderful. We’ll get nice pictures.”- READ MORE