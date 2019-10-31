Trump identifies ‘Conan,’ military dog in Baghdadi raid, says she will visit White House

The heroic military dog who helped take out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is headed to the White House.

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted a photo of the dog – whom he identified as “Conan” – and said the pup will be “leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week!”

The photo of Conan, whom Newsweek reports was named after comedian and talk show host Conan O’Brien, is clearly edited and shows Trump awarding the military pooch a medal. Trump dubbed it a “very cute recreation,” but said the “‘live’ version of Conan” will be visiting Washington, D.C. soon.

Thank you Daily Wire. Very cute recreation, but the “live” version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week! https://t.co/Z1UfhxsSpT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

The Belgian Malinois’ name was not previously disclosed, as it was classified information. The dog’s name had remained a military secret because of the nature of the raid that killed Baghdadi on Saturday. – READ MORE