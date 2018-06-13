True Pundit

Politics TV World

Trump: I told Kim he could have ‘the best hotels in the world’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump said Tuesday he floated the prospect of beachfront hotels and other real estate developments in North Korea during his meeting with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

Speaking to reporters after the historic summit, Trump said he told Kim that instead of testing ballistic missiles, the cash-strapped country “could have the best hotels in the world.”

“Instead of doing that, you could have the best hotels in the world right there,” Trump said he told Kim. “Think of it from a real estate perspective.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump: I told Kim he could have 'the best hotels in the world'
Trump: I told Kim he could have 'the best hotels in the world'

President Trump said Tuesday he floated the prospect of beachfront hotels and other real estate developments in North Korea during his meeting with the country's leader, Kim Jong Un. 

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: