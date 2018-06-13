Trump: I told Kim he could have ‘the best hotels in the world’ (VIDEO)

President Trump said Tuesday he floated the prospect of beachfront hotels and other real estate developments in North Korea during his meeting with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

Speaking to reporters after the historic summit, Trump said he told Kim that instead of testing ballistic missiles, the cash-strapped country “could have the best hotels in the world.”

Trump said he brought Kim to the table by showing him what the future could look like should he choose the path of peace: "Instead of [testing missiles] you could have the best hotels in the world right there. Think of it from a real estate perspective" https://t.co/XBC0Sh0nRK pic.twitter.com/dlxvxLPcLG — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 12, 2018

“Instead of doing that, you could have the best hotels in the world right there,” Trump said he told Kim. “Think of it from a real estate perspective.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1