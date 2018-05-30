Trump: I shouldn’t be focusing on ‘rigged Russia witch hunt’

President Trump said in an early morning tweet on Tuesday that he should focus his attention on his responsibilities in the White House, as opposed to the investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia.

He also suggested once again that the investigation should focus on his former Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, and a cadre of former Obama administration officials.

“Sorry, I’ve got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more, and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt that should be investigating Clinton/Russia/FBI/Justice/Obama/Comey/Lynch etc.,” Trump said.

The tweet was his fourth in less than an hour decrying the law enforcement investigation into Russian efforts to meddle in the 2016 election and whether members of his campaign conspired with Moscow to sway the race. – READ MORE

