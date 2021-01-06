President Donald Trump is looking to one person amid his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

There will be a joint session of Congress on Wednesday where they will count the electoral votes for president and vice president. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the electoral vote count and is supposed to announce the winner at the end of the session.

Trump has refused to concede the election and continues to push unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud. He is seeking to push Republicans to challenge the electoral vote count on Wednesday, despite the Electoral College vote affirming Joe Biden as the winner.

During a rally in Georgia on Monday for the Senate runoff elections, Trump told supporters, “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you.”

He continued, “He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”

President Trump: “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you. I hope that our great Vice President, our great Vice President, comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.” pic.twitter.com/1eYA5bva7M — The Hill (@thehill) January 5, 2021

Trump said that Pence is “going to have a lot to say about it,” adding, “And you know one thing with him, you’re going to get straight shots. He’s going to call it straight.” – READ MORE

