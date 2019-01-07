Trump: ‘I can relate’ to federal workers going without pay during shutdown (VIDEO)

President Trump said Sunday he can “relate” to federal workers who haven’t been paid during the partial government shutdown, which has lasted 16 days and counting, but insisted that the budget impasse is “a very important battle to win.”

Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House before departing for Camp David for a meeting with advisers and other administration officials. The president repeated many of his arguments for funding his proposed wall along the southern border, which has been at the center of the ongoing shutdown.

Asked if he could relate to “the pain of federal workers who can’t pay their bills” after they were furloughed, Trump said he could.

My question to the president, “Can you relate to the pain of federal workers who can’t pay their bills?” Pres. Trump:”I can relate…”. Watch: pic.twitter.com/WJCBHZQ15x — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 6, 2019

“And I’m sure that the people that are on the receiving end will make adjustments,” he said. “They always do. And they’ll make adjustments. People understand exactly what’s going on. But many of those people that won’t be receiving a paycheck, many of those people agree 100 percent with what I’m doing.” – READ MORE