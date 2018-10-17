Trump: I Can Fire Jeff Session ‘Whenever I Want To’

President Donald Trump said in an interview on Tuesday that he could “fire” Attorney General Jeff Sessions whenever he wants to and echoed his frustration with his top lawyer for recusing himself from overseeing the special counsel investigation.

“I could fire him whenever I want to fire him, but I haven’t said that I was going to,” Trump told the Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Trump has repeated his frustration with Sessions since the former Alabama senator recused himself from the Russia investigation in early 2017.

While the president hasn't said definitively that Sessions will be fired, he also hasn't publicly committed to keeping him as the attorney general past next month's midterm elections.

